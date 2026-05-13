Clay County Brings Back Reel Fun Nights this June 🍿

Summer nights just got “reel fun” at the Clay Fair Association Grounds:

The entire month of June, grab family and friends every Friday night starting at 6 p.m. to watch a different movie complete with popcorn and summer fun!

You can choose to bring your own chair with $10 admission or fill up your car with people (legally 😉) and pay $35 per carload.

NOTE: VIP carload entry is $50 and includes front-row parking and a bucket of popcorn.

Mark your calendars because it all kicks off with Sandlot on June 5 and tickets are available now: