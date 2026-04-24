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Clay County Public Schools Are Looking For The Next Generation of Teachers

By Shawn Knight
Clark Howard: Take advantage of dual enrollment in high school Stack of books with laptop on wooden table (BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.)
By Shawn Knight

Are you thinking about a career change or are you one that loves to inspire and have a love for teaching tomorrow’s leaders of the future?

If you answered…YES, then Clay County Public School is looking for you to come to their All-Positions Job Fair for the upcoming school year.

This event is taking place on Wednesday May 6th, at Fleming Island High School 2233 Village Square Parkway from 5pm – 7pm.

Interviews will be taking place with the school principals and department leadership teams so come dressed to impress with resumes intact.

For more information click here.

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



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