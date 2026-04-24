Clay County Public Schools Are Looking For The Next Generation of Teachers

Are you thinking about a career change or are you one that loves to inspire and have a love for teaching tomorrow’s leaders of the future?
If you answered…YES, then Clay County Public School is looking for you to come to their All-Positions Job Fair for the upcoming school year.
This event is taking place on Wednesday May 6th, at Fleming Island High School 2233 Village Square Parkway from 5pm – 7pm.
Interviews will be taking place with the school principals and department leadership teams so come dressed to impress with resumes intact.
For more information click here.