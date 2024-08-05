County-by-county closings & cancellations for Northeast FL due to Debby

Debby will hit the Florida Big Bend Monday morning - likely as a hurricane.

Florida is the “fork in the road” determining the storm’s path and speed. The storm may impact Northeast Florida on Sunday evening.

Duval County & JEA

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan has declared a local state of emergency that starts Sunday at 8 a.m.

Call Center:

Power outages should be reported to JEA either by calling (904)665-6000, visiting JEA.com, or texting “OUT” to MyJEA (69532).



630-CITY (2489) will open phone lines at 8 a.m. on Sunday to answer any questions that residents may have.

Government Closures:

At this time, the Elections Center will be closed Monday. Early voting will now start on Wednesday.



The Florida Department of Health in Duval County, Duval County Courthouse, and Clerk’s beaches branch will be closed Monday.



Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office buildings will be closed Monday. This includes the Police Memorial Building, each district substation, the property room and records and ID.



District schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 5.



All on-campus events and athletic practices are canceled





Schools will be in contact with families to provide rescheduling information for any orientations or other events impacted.

Shelters:

JTA will be offering will be offering free rides to those who need transportation to the shelters.



Legends – route 3





Landmark – route 10





LaVilla - routes 13, 16, 53



Guests seeking shelter during this inclement weather may check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn (234 W. State Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202) on Sunday, August 4th starting at 11:00 am and all day Monday, August 5th.



All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing



Women and Families - Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd.



The Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St. is closed from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6



The Legends Center - 5130 Soutel Dr. -- Open for general population, special medical needs, and pet-friendly.



Landmark Middle - (101 Kernan Blvd) -- Open for general population, special medical needs, and pet-friendly.



LaVilla School of the Arts - (501 N. Davis St.) -- Open for general population



American Red Cross is opening evacuation shelters at the following locations:



Lavilla School of Arts (Duval County): 501 N. Davis St., Jacksonville, FL 32202





Legends Community Center (Duval County): 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208





Landmark Middle School (Duval County) 101 Kerman Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32225

Clay County:

Shelters:

Clay County is not expecting to open shelters at this time but has locations on standby if the situation changes.

Sandbag locations:

Sandbag locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the following locations.



Fleming Island – Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex - 4287 Lakeshore Drive





Middleburg – Omega Park – 4317 County Road 218



Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident. Bags are first come, first served and have a limited supply. The county will refill the sites as needed. You will have to fill up your own bags.



Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.

Evacuations:

No zone evacuations at this time.

Curbside Collection:

WM is suspending trash, recycling and yard waste collection service in Clay County on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Government Closures:

All county government offices will be closed Monday.

Call Center:

The call center will be open, starting Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please call toll-free at 1-877-252-9362.

Nassau County:

Nassau County declared a local state of emergency.

Sandbag locations:

Yulee Road Department: 86200 Gene Lasserre Boulevard, Yulee, FL 32097, open until 7 p.m.



Bags are pre-filled and ready for pickup, 15-bag limit per household

Government Closures:

Due to the anticipated impact of Tropical Storm Debby, all Nassau County School District schools and offices will be closed on Monday, August 5. All on-campus events and athletic practices are canceled. Employees should plan to work remotely and monitor their email for further updates.

Clerk of Courts, Property Appraisers Office, and Tax Collectors Office. The Supervisor of Elections has announced they will remain open as they prepare for the primary election.

The Board of County Commissioners will be closed to the public on Monday, August 5, 2024. County staff will be working on storm response and activities.

Putnam County:

Government Closures:

At this time, county offices will be open Monday. This includes normal operations, garbage routes, and early voting.

Sandbag locations:

Free sandbags are being provided by the City of Palatka across from the Palatka Fire Department’s main station on St. Johns Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Johns County:

St. Johns County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm. They are urging you to prepare.

Sandbag locations:

Free sandbags at the auxiliary parking lot of the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, located at 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.



The public must provide their transportation and shovels and will be responsible for filling their bags





Maximum allocation of 20 bags per person

Baker County:

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Division of Emergency Management are meeting and updating the plan of operations.

Sandbag locations:

Sandbag locations will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the following locations.



City Yard – 764 Hartline Drive in Macclenny





There is a limit of six (6) bags per household.

Government Closures:

All County Offices and Constitutional Offices will be closed Monday 8/5/2024 due to Tropical Storm Debby.

Columbia County:

Shelters:

Winfield Community Center -- 1324 NW Winfield St.



Opening at 4 p.m. Sunday



Fort White Community Center -- 17579 SW State Road 47



Opening at 6 p.m. Sunday



Richardson Community Center -- 255 NE Coach Anders Ln



Opening at 6 p.m. Sunday



Westside Elementary -- 1956 SW County Rd 252B



Opening at 6 p.m. Sunday





Special needs only



Deep Creek Community Center -- 11934 N. US Highway 441



Opening at 8 p.m. Sunday



Sandbag locations:

Sandbag locations will be open until 7 p.m. on, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations.



Columbia County Public Works – 607 NW Quinten Street, Lake City





Fort White Community Center – 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White





Southside Sports Complex – 1963 SW Bascom Norris Drive, Lake City



Sandbags are limited to 15 per vehicle.

Government Closures:

The County Libraries (Main, Fort White, and West Branch) and the County Extension Office will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday.



The Columbia County offices of Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Board of County Commissioners, Environmental Health, and Building & Zoning will be closed Monday.



Columbia County Courts, Schools, County Government, Sheriff Administration & Offices, Department of Health, Florida Gateway College, and Lake City Government Offices will be closed. Many employees and staff will be serving in emergency activation roles.

Curbside Collection:

Garbage pickup will not happen on Monday. It will resume Tuesday, weather permitting.

Call Center:

Citizen Information Center Hotline will be open Sunday at noon to begin answering all of your questions. Call 386-719-7530.

Bradford County:

Shelters:

Bradford County not expecting to open shelters at this time, but they have locations on standby if the situation changes.

Curbside Collection:

Curbside collection in the City of Starke will continue to run on a normal pickup schedule, weather permitting.

Government Closures:

At this time, government buildings will remain open for normal business hours.

Union County:

Government Closures:

The Union County Schools, Union County government offices and City of Lake Butler offices will be closed Monday.



