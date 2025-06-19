Entertainment

Crumbl and Benson Boone Craft a Mystical, Magical Dessert

Moonbeam Ice Cream Crumbl
Crumbl is joining forces with the musical superstar that is quite literally backflipping his way into fame – Benson Boone! Inspired by the dreamy vibes from his hit Mystical Magical, Crumbl is releasing a cookie that’s just as celestial and cosmic as his sound. Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is coming to all Crumbl locations on Monday, June 23rd.

Channelling the same mood and magic as its musical muse, this cookie is sweet, surreal, and a little otherworldly. It’s a chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with vibrant moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings, and finished with a sweet white drizzle and a final sprinkle of cookies & cream.

Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie will be the star of Crumbl’s weekly rotating menu from June 23-28. Catch the dreamy dessert before it vanishes into the stars!

