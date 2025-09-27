‘Dad Bod’ and ‘Rizz’ Among 5000 Words Added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster added more than 5,000 terms to its “Collegiate” dictionary on Thursday.

Many modern phrases were added. A few of the new phrases include “beast mode,” “dad bod,” and “rizz.” Merriam-Webster defines “beast mode” as “an extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone adopts temporarily to overpower an opponent in a fight or competition.” Used in a sentence, it sounds like, “He needed to go beast mode to crush the hot dog eating contest”.

“Dad bod” is defined as “a physique regarded as typical of an average father, especially one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.”

While, “rizz” is a person’s “romantic appeal or charm.” For example, one could say, “‘You come here often?’ Joe’s rizz was way, WAY off.”

Some other terms added include “dumbphone,” “farm-to-table,” “love language,” “petrichor,” “side eye,” and “hard pass.”

The twelfth edition is set for a Nov. 18 release date.