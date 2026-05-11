Entertainment

Dairy Queen Unveils Cereal-Inspired Frozen Treats 🍦

By Cait
Dairy Queen Breakfast Collection
By Cait

Breakfast has always been considered the most important meal of the day and now, thanks to Dairy Queen’s new Breakfast Collection, you can enjoy breakfast 24/7:

Inspired by classic morning favorites, the new lineup includes:

  • Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat — vanilla soft serve blended with choco chunks and donut pieces
  • Fruity Pebbles Shake — a colorful cereal-inspired shake topped with whipped topping
  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone — DQ’s famous soft serve dipped in a cinnamon cereal-flavored coating

No word yet on how long the Breakfast Collection will stick around, so cereal lovers may want to grab one sooner rather than later.

Cait

Cait

As you can see from my Instagram (@cait_ontheradio), my family is my world and I enjoy traveling as much as possible, especially if it involves being by the water! I am always finding new adventures to document and share with friends!



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