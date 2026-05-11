Dairy Queen Unveils Cereal-Inspired Frozen Treats 🍦

Breakfast has always been considered the most important meal of the day and now, thanks to Dairy Queen’s new Breakfast Collection, you can enjoy breakfast 24/7:

Inspired by classic morning favorites, the new lineup includes:

Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat — vanilla soft serve blended with choco chunks and donut pieces

— vanilla soft serve blended with choco chunks and donut pieces Fruity Pebbles Shake — a colorful cereal-inspired shake topped with whipped topping

— a colorful cereal-inspired shake topped with whipped topping Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone — DQ’s famous soft serve dipped in a cinnamon cereal-flavored coating

No word yet on how long the Breakfast Collection will stick around, so cereal lovers may want to grab one sooner rather than later.