Deck The Chairs is back to light up the holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, Jax Beach transforms into a vibrant wonderland of lights and creativity, thanks to the annual “Deck The Chairs” event!

For the 12th season in a row, the folks in Jax Beach are back at the Seawalk Pavilion to light up the holiday’s with creativity, and fun!

This cherished tradition captivates residents and visitors alike with its unique display of illuminated lifeguard chairs, each adorned with intricate decorations that capture the spirit of the season. More than just a dazzling spectacle, Deck The Chairs is a testament to the power of community, art, and giving back.

Deck The Chairs takes place annually from the Friday after Thanksgiving through the first week of January, coinciding with the peak of the holiday season. The event is free and open to the public, making it an accessible and inclusive celebration for all.

Over more than 4 weeks, the schedule for Deck The Chairs is chock full of activities for you and your family to enjoy!

View the lifeguard chairs: This is the main attraction! Stroll along the beach and admire the creativity and craftsmanship of the decorated chairs. Each one is unique and tells a story.

Pro-tip: Check the official Deck The Chairs website for the most up-to-date schedule of events and activities.

Deck The Chairs is a shining example of how art, community, and philanthropy can intertwine to create something truly special. This annual tradition has become an integral part of Jacksonville Beach’s identity, attracting visitors from far and wide while supporting vital arts programs. As the lights twinkle along the coastline, Deck The Chairs serves as a reminder of the power of creativity, generosity, and the spirit of the holiday season.