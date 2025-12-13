Diana Ross Is Bringing In 2026 In New York City at Time Square

The ultimate New Year’s Eve Party in New York City will have a once in a lifetime guest as “The Boss” Diana Ross will headline
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest according to Variety.
The 81-year-old Motown legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take over Time Square and sing a medley of the classics on the grandest night of year on ABC hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora.
A total of
39 artist like Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Post Malone, Demi Lovato and more will be performing across multiple cities like New York, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and Chicago where Chance the Rapper will lead the Central Time Zone countdown for the very first time.
If you have no plans for New Year’s Eve spend it with family and friends while bringing in 2026 with Diana Ross.
New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Charlie Nye, who is blind, enjoys the Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Host Jonathan Bennett and Regina Fojas at the Good Riddance Day obstacle course in Times Square on December 28, 2022 in New York City. The Good Riddance Day event was celebrated with an obstacle course allowing participants to throw away their grievances and hit a punching bag in preparation of the new year. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Director of Corporate Communications of Kia America, James Bell and President at Countdown Entertainment, LLC, Jeffrey Straus attend as the “2023” numerals arrive in Times Square on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: People write their grievances on cards as they participate in Good Riddance Day in Times Square on December 28, 2022 in New York City. The Good Riddance Day event was celebrated with an obstacle course allowing participants to throw away their grievances and hit a punching bag in preparation of the new year. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A person participates in Good Riddance Day in Times Square on December 28, 2022 in New York City. The Good Riddance Day event was celebrated with an obstacle course allowing participants to throw away their grievances and hit a punching bag in preparation of the new year. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: One of the Waterford Crystals that is installed onto the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration Ball is held up to the sk on the roof of One Times Square on December 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: People participate in Good Riddance Day in Times Square on December 28, 2022 in New York City. The Good Riddance Day event was celebrated with an obstacle course allowing participants to throw away their grievances and hit a punching bag in preparation of the new year. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Waterford Crystals are installed onto the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration Ball on the roof of One Times Square on December 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A person participates in Good Riddance Day in Times Square on December 28, 2022 in New York City. The Good Riddance Day event was celebrated with an obstacle course allowing participants to throw away their grievances and hit a punching bag in preparation of the new year. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Waterford Crystals are installed onto the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration Ball on the roof of One Times Square on December 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: A person wearing 2023 glasses attends as the “2023” numerals arrive in Times Square on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: One of the Waterford Crystals that is installed onto the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration Ball is shown to the press on the roof of One Times Square on December 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Confetti Test - Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) New Year's Eve preparations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Host Jonathan Bennett with a participant during Good Riddance Day in Times Square on December 28, 2022 in New York City. The Good Riddance Day event was celebrated with an obstacle course allowing participants to throw away their grievances and hit a punching bag in preparation of the new year. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)