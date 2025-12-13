Diana Ross Is Bringing In 2026 In New York City at Time Square

The ultimate New Year’s Eve Party in New York City will have a once in a lifetime guest as “The Boss” Diana Ross will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest according to Variety.

The 81-year-old Motown legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take over Time Square and sing a medley of the classics on the grandest night of year on ABC hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora.

A total of 39 artist like Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Post Malone, Demi Lovato and more will be performing across multiple cities like New York, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and Chicago where Chance the Rapper will lead the Central Time Zone countdown for the very first time.

If you have no plans for New Year’s Eve spend it with family and friends while bringing in 2026 with Diana Ross.