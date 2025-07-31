Did a woman teach her dogs to play Uno?

Dogs playing poker is a classic painting people used to have hanging in their houses. In Ohio, we may have had one in the basement of the house I grew up in. Of course, it was ridiculous because dogs can’t play card games.

Or can they?

There’s a woman on Tik Tok, Haley Deecken, who apparently has taught her dogs to play Uno. You scoff, but you gotta watch this video. They know how to match the colors, she taught them.

Next up, Haley plans to teach them how to match numbers.

Her dogs aren’t strangers to being trained to perform... they’ve appeared in commercials, TV shows & movies.