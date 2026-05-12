Dinosaurs After Dark? Jacksonville Zoo Launches “Twilight Trek”🦖

If you haven’t made it out to the Jacksonville Zoo to check out their Dinosauria exhibit maybe the new Twilight Trek is just what you need:

Happening Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-25, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., guests will have the chance to explore glowing prehistoric giants in a cooler nighttime setting, perfect for beating this Florida heat (and working better with your work schedule 😉).

Not only can you expect dinosaurs at this event but there will be a DJ playing your favorite tunes while enjoying themed activities and crafts which make for a full dino-themed family affair.

Admission to this event includes access to the zoo, carousel, 4D Theatre and Stingray Bay until 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: Last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for non-members and $13 for Zoo members.