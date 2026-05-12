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Dinosaurs After Dark? Jacksonville Zoo Launches “Twilight Trek”🦖

By Cait
Dinosauria opens at Jacksonville Zoo
By Cait

If you haven’t made it out to the Jacksonville Zoo to check out their Dinosauria exhibit maybe the new Twilight Trek is just what you need:

Happening Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-25, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., guests will have the chance to explore glowing prehistoric giants in a cooler nighttime setting, perfect for beating this Florida heat (and working better with your work schedule 😉).

Not only can you expect dinosaurs at this event but there will be a DJ playing your favorite tunes while enjoying themed activities and crafts which make for a full dino-themed family affair.

Admission to this event includes access to the zoo, carousel, 4D Theatre and Stingray Bay until 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: Last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for non-members and $13 for Zoo members.

Cait

Cait

As you can see from my Instagram (@cait_ontheradio), my family is my world and I enjoy traveling as much as possible, especially if it involves being by the water! I am always finding new adventures to document and share with friends!



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