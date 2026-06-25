Down the Rabbit Hole: Cirque Alice Brings a Dazzling Wonderland Spectacle to Jacksonville!

Get ready to step into Wonderland like never before.

ICON LIVE has announced the North American tour of Cirque Alice, a breathtaking theatrical cirque production inspired by Lewis Carroll’s beloved Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The internationally acclaimed show will make a one-night-only stop at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 7, 2027, at 6:30 p.m.

Following successful runs in Australia, Singapore, and Europe, Cirque Alice combines world-class acrobatics, aerial artistry, contortion, puppetry, comedy, dance, and live music to create a modern reimagining of the classic tale. Audiences will be transported through a fantastical Wonderland filled with larger-than-life characters, stunning visuals, and gravity-defying performances.

The production features contemporary interpretations of some of the world’s most beloved classical music while bringing Alice’s whimsical world to life in a way audiences have never experienced before:

“The world of Alice is filled with imagination, eccentricity, surprise, and adventure, which makes it the perfect foundation for a cirque spectacular,” said creator Simon Painter. “With Cirque Alice, we wanted to create a visually stunning experience that captures the wonder and chaos of Wonderland while showcasing some of today’s most extraordinary performers.”

Co-creator Tim Lawson says the show is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

“Whether you grew up with Alice or are discovering Wonderland for the first time, the show delivers an unforgettable experience that’s funny, thrilling, magical, and emotional all at once,” Lawson said.

Cirque Alice is presented by the FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway and sponsored by VyStar Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale now online or by calling 904-632-5000 (M-Thurs. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

NOTE: Groups of 10+ are eligible for discounted tickets. To receive best pricing, reserve group tickets by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling 904.632.5050.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly night filled with jaw-dropping stunts, spectacular visuals, and a little Wonderland magic, this is one trip down the rabbit hole you won’t want to miss.