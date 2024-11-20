Dr. Melissa Fullmore Named 2024 Jaguars Fan of the Year

Dr. Melissa Fullmore has been selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their 2024 Fan of the Year.

Selected annually, the Jaguars Fan of the Year is an individual who embodies the spirit of Jaguars fans and represents the fanbase through their display of pride, passion and commitment to the team and their community. Fullmore will represent the Jaguars against 31 other nominees – one from each NFL team – in the NFL Fan of the Year contest, presented by Captain Morgan.

Fullmore has been a Jaguars fan since 1995 and became a season ticket member in 2018. She is the chief executive officer of KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools, serving more than 3,000 students from North and West Jacksonville. Her volunteer work with AMIKids Jacksonville has provided access to postsecondary education for members of the community.

As part of her Jaguars 2024 Fan of the Year nomination, Fullmore will receive a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX weekend and will be invited to attend the NFL Honors Ceremony where the NFL Ultimate Fan of the Year will be revealed. Fullmore will also deliver the “First DUUUVAL” during Week 17′s Fan Appreciation game vs. Tennessee on Dec. 29 and will be presented a ceremonial key to the stadium.

Voting for Fan of the Year is open now through Feb. 5, 2025. Fans may submit their vote for Fullmore at nfl.com/fanoftheyear!