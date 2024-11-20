Entertainment

Dr. Melissa Fullmore Named 2024 Jaguars Fan of the Year

By Dex & Barbie T

Jaguars Fan of the Year (Gabriella Whisler/Jacksonville Jaguars/Gabriella Whisler/Jacksonville Jaguars)

By Dex & Barbie T

Dr. Melissa Fullmore has been selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their 2024 Fan of the Year.

Selected annually, the Jaguars Fan of the Year is an individual who embodies the spirit of Jaguars fans and represents the fanbase through their display of pride, passion and commitment to the team and their community. Fullmore will represent the Jaguars against 31 other nominees – one from each NFL team – in the NFL Fan of the Year contest, presented by Captain Morgan.

Fullmore has been a Jaguars fan since 1995 and became a season ticket member in 2018. She is the chief executive officer of KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools, serving more than 3,000 students from North and West Jacksonville. Her volunteer work with AMIKids Jacksonville has provided access to postsecondary education for members of the community.

As part of her Jaguars 2024 Fan of the Year nomination, Fullmore will receive a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX weekend and will be invited to attend the NFL Honors Ceremony where the NFL Ultimate Fan of the Year will be revealed. Fullmore will also deliver the “First DUUUVAL” during Week 17′s Fan Appreciation game vs. Tennessee on Dec. 29 and will be presented a ceremonial key to the stadium.

Voting for Fan of the Year is open now through Feb. 5, 2025. Fans may submit their vote for Fullmore at nfl.com/fanoftheyear!

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!