Earth Day Deals Are Here — Here’s How to Save Big This Week

Earth Day isn’t just about going green — it’s also about saving some green 💸. This year’s lineup of deals is packed with freebies, discounts, and feel-good promos that reward you for shopping sustainably (or just showing up). From free trees to BOGO treats, there are plenty of easy ways to take advantage of the holiday while scoring some solid deals.

Whether you’re looking for eco-friendly products, food deals, or just something free, there’s a little bit of everything. Some offers even tie into giving back — like donations to environmental causes or giveaways that support pollinators and reforestation. Bottom line: if you’re going to celebrate Earth Day, you might as well save while you do it.

Earth Day Freebies and Deals 2026 from The Krazy Coupon Lady:

Freebies

Arbor Day Foundation : In celebration of Earth Day in 2026, The Arbor Day Foundation has joined Subaru to give away 65,000 trees. All you have to do is reserve a free tree, then visit your local Subaru dealer to pick it up. This offer is on a first-come, first-served basis with no purchase necessary.

: In celebration of Earth Day in 2026, The Arbor Day Foundation has joined Subaru to give away 65,000 trees. All you have to do is reserve a free tree, then visit your local Subaru dealer to pick it up. This offer is on a first-come, first-served basis with no purchase necessary. GreenPan : This year, GreenPan is celebrating Earth Day with 60% off sitewide. You’ll also get free shipping on orders of $125 or more.

: This year, GreenPan is celebrating Earth Day with 60% off sitewide. You’ll also get free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Harbor + Sprouts : Get a free Earth Day activity pack at Harbor + Sprout.

: Get a free Earth Day activity pack at Harbor + Sprout. Natural Grocers : Every year, Natural Grocers offers {N}power members a free Ladybug Love reusable bag and sticker with any purchase for Earth Day (April 22 - 24). Plus, they hold in-store giveaways. One winner will get a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, and one winner from each store will win a $100 Natural Grocers gift card. On April 23, Natural Grocers will give away a trial size of Natural Grocers organic laundry detergent to the first 75 customers.

: Every year, Natural Grocers offers {N}power members a free Ladybug Love reusable bag and sticker with any purchase for Earth Day (April 22 - 24). Plus, they hold in-store giveaways. One winner will get a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, and one winner from each store will win a $100 Natural Grocers gift card. On April 23, Natural Grocers will give away a trial size of Natural Grocers organic laundry detergent to the first 75 customers. Operation Pollenation: In celebration of Earth Day 2026, Operation Pollination is offering a free pollinator seed packet. Shipping is free. All you have to do is fill out a request form.

Food Deals

Natural Grocers : {N}power members can save on eco-friendly products at Natural Grocers from April 22 - 24, 2026.

: {N}power members can save on eco-friendly products at Natural Grocers from April 22 - 24, 2026. Pulmuone : Pulmuone (maker of tofu, kimchi, and more) is holding an Earth Month giveaway. For your chance to win a handmade ceramic plate and VIP coupons for Pulmuone tofu, you need to sign up for their newsletter and follow them on social media @Pulmuone_USA. Giveaway runs through April 31. Winners will be selected and announced in May.

: Pulmuone (maker of tofu, kimchi, and more) is holding an Earth Month giveaway. For your chance to win a handmade ceramic plate and VIP coupons for Pulmuone tofu, you need to sign up for their newsletter and follow them on social media @Pulmuone_USA. Giveaway runs through April 31. Winners will be selected and announced in May. Tabanero : On Earth Day (April 22) you can save 15% at Tabanero when you enter promo code EARTHDAY during checkout. A portion of proceeds will go to The Everglades Foundation.

: On Earth Day (April 22) you can save 15% at Tabanero when you enter promo code during checkout. A portion of proceeds will go to The Everglades Foundation. Yogurtland: Enjoy BOGO Dirt Cups at Yogurtland on April 22 (Earth Day) in 2026 when you order online or in-app and use promo code EARTHDAY during checkout. Limit one per transaction.

Mattress Deals

Avocado : This April, Avocado is offering 15% off mattresses, bedding, furniture, and more, plus 40% off handmade rugs and 50% off loungewear during their Earth Month Sale.

: This April, Avocado is offering 15% off mattresses, bedding, furniture, and more, plus 40% off handmade rugs and 50% off loungewear during their Earth Month Sale. Essentia : Right now, Essentia is offering 20% off select organic mattresses during their Beyond Organic Sleep Sale. You’ll get their 120-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty, and free shipping.

: Right now, Essentia is offering 20% off select organic mattresses during their Beyond Organic Sleep Sale. You’ll get their 120-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty, and free shipping. Naturepedic: The 20% off Earth Day Sale is going on now sitewide at Naturepedic.

Retail Deals