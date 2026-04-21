Earth Day Deals Are Here — Here’s How to Save Big This Week

Earth Day isn’t just about going green — it’s also about saving some green 💸. This year’s lineup of deals is packed with freebies, discounts, and feel-good promos that reward you for shopping sustainably (or just showing up). From free trees to BOGO treats, there are plenty of easy ways to take advantage of the holiday while scoring some solid deals.
Whether you’re looking for eco-friendly products, food deals, or just something free, there’s a little bit of everything. Some offers even tie into giving back — like donations to environmental causes or giveaways that support pollinators and reforestation. Bottom line: if you’re going to celebrate Earth Day, you might as well save while you do it.
Earth Day Freebies and Deals 2026 from The Krazy Coupon Lady:
Freebies
- Arbor Day Foundation: In celebration of Earth Day in 2026, The Arbor Day Foundation has joined Subaru to give away 65,000 trees. All you have to do is reserve a free tree, then visit your local Subaru dealer to pick it up. This offer is on a first-come, first-served basis with no purchase necessary.
- GreenPan: This year, GreenPan is celebrating Earth Day with 60% off sitewide. You’ll also get free shipping on orders of $125 or more.
- Harbor + Sprouts: Get a free Earth Day activity pack at Harbor + Sprout.
- Natural Grocers: Every year, Natural Grocers offers {N}power members a free Ladybug Love reusable bag and sticker with any purchase for Earth Day (April 22 - 24). Plus, they hold in-store giveaways. One winner will get a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, and one winner from each store will win a $100 Natural Grocers gift card. On April 23, Natural Grocers will give away a trial size of Natural Grocers organic laundry detergent to the first 75 customers.
- Operation Pollenation: In celebration of Earth Day 2026, Operation Pollination is offering a free pollinator seed packet. Shipping is free. All you have to do is fill out a request form.
Food Deals
- Natural Grocers: {N}power members can save on eco-friendly products at Natural Grocers from April 22 - 24, 2026.
- Pulmuone: Pulmuone (maker of tofu, kimchi, and more) is holding an Earth Month giveaway. For your chance to win a handmade ceramic plate and VIP coupons for Pulmuone tofu, you need to sign up for their newsletter and follow them on social media @Pulmuone_USA. Giveaway runs through April 31. Winners will be selected and announced in May.
- Tabanero: On Earth Day (April 22) you can save 15% at Tabanero when you enter promo code EARTHDAY during checkout. A portion of proceeds will go to The Everglades Foundation.
- Yogurtland: Enjoy BOGO Dirt Cups at Yogurtland on April 22 (Earth Day) in 2026 when you order online or in-app and use promo code EARTHDAY during checkout. Limit one per transaction.
Mattress Deals
- Avocado: This April, Avocado is offering 15% off mattresses, bedding, furniture, and more, plus 40% off handmade rugs and 50% off loungewear during their Earth Month Sale.
- Essentia: Right now, Essentia is offering 20% off select organic mattresses during their Beyond Organic Sleep Sale. You’ll get their 120-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty, and free shipping.
- Naturepedic: The 20% off Earth Day Sale is going on now sitewide at Naturepedic.
Retail Deals
- BatteriesPlus: Customers can save $5 on a 24-count or $12 on two 24-packs of Energizer Max AA or AAA batteries at Batteries Plus for Earth Day 2026. Batteries Plus will make a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation for every pack sold. Offer valid through May 31.
- Cariloha: Celebrate Earth Week with a discount on sustainable bamboo clothing at Cariloha.
- Flip-It: Never waste another drop with a 2- or 6-pack of Flip-It bottle emptying caps. This year, save $5 on the 6-pack.
- Friendsheep: Friendsheep will likely offer an Earth Day discount on their eco-friendly, reusable wool dryer balls.
- Grove.co: This year, look for deals on essentials at Grove Co during their Earth Day sale.
- Ikea: For Earth Day 2026, Ikea is giving Family members 50% more in store credit when they sell back gently used Ikea furniture through the store’s Buyback & Resell program. Offer valid through May 31. Ikea Family members can also save 10% on As-is purchases through April 30.
- Madewell: Help the planet and save some bucks when you donate an old pair of jeans at any Madewell location or mail your preloved jeans and get $20 off a new pair.
- Nimble: This year, celebrate Earth Day by shopping sustainable tech at Nimble.
- Office Depot/OfficeMax: Office Depot and OfficeMax are offering Business Select members free shredding for up to five pounds. Offer valid through May 23.
- Out of the Woods: In 2026, look for a gift with purchase when you use a promo code during checkout at Out of the Woods.
- Parks Project: You can support National Parks when you shop the outlet store all year long at ParksProject.us. Here are a few items you can shop:
- Red Hot Chili Peppers x Parks Project Yosemite Blanket, $71.99 (reg. $120)
- NYC Escape Insulated Mug, 20 oz, $25.99 (reg. $32)
- Secret Lives of Lichen Tee, $22.99 (reg. $40)
- REI: Save up to 50% on select bikes at REI in April 2026.
- Staples: Staples Easy Rewards members who recycle select items in-store will receive Easy Rewards points and a discount coupon for an in-store purchase.
- Stasher: This year, Stasher Bags is offering 20% off Earth Day deals on their silicone bags that are dishwasher safe, microwave-ready, and freezer-friendly.
- The Sak: The Sak is celebrating Earth Day 2026 with discounts up to 60% on environmentally conscious bags and accessories.
- ThredUp: This year, we anticipate an Earth Day discount and free shipping when you use a promo code at checkout during the ThredUp Full Circle Sale.
- Three Bluebirds: Three Bluebirds is celebrating Earth Day 2026 with $1 off each sustainable, eco-friendly Swedish washcloth.