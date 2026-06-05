Connecticut police officer hugs supporters, appears in court in fatal shooting of Black man

HARTFORD, Conn. — A white police officer in Connecticut who repeatedly shot a Black man suffering a mental health crisis while his colleagues tried to defuse the situation made his first court appearance Friday on a manslaughter charge, a brief hearing that attracted dozens of fellow officers who support him.

Joseph Magnano, 23, did not speak at Superior Court in Hartford but later hugged officers outside the courtroom. Many displayed badges over their street clothes.

Magnano was fired by the Hartford mayor after the fatal shooting of Steven Jones on Feb. 27. The shooting drew wide public outcry and questions about the police department's policies when responding to people in mental distress.

The president of the local police union continued to defend Magnano while speaking to reporters Friday.

“They told him he was a criminal for doing what he was trained to do,” James Rutkauski said.

Jones, 55, who had a history of mental illness, was holding a large knife on a city street when officers arrived on that winter day.

Police body camera video shows three officers, over several minutes, repeatedly telling Jones to drop a knife. The officers also tell him they’re there to help.

“Steve, you’re OK. We’re going to make sure you’re OK,” Officer James Prignano says. “Just drop the knife. We’re going to go talk to somebody, OK?”

Jones can’t be heard saying anything in the videos.

About 12 minutes after the 911 call, Magnano arrives, draws his pistol and shouts at Jones to drop the knife, telling him, “You’re going to get shot.” A woman is heard screaming, “Don’t shoot him!”

The videos show Prignano motioning at Magnano, appearing to tell him to back away. As Jones slowly walks toward Magnano, the officer gives a final warning before shooting at him nine times. Jones died four days later.

Connecticut Inspector General Eliot Prescott said an investigation found Jones was not an imminent threat.

In his own incident report, Magnano said he was “fearful of Jones making a sudden lunge towards either an officer or citizen.”

Jones’ relatives did not attend the hearing but local NAACP officials were present Friday.

“They take an oath to protect and serve,” Corrie Betts, president of the Greater Hartford NAACP branch, said of police. “So when they’re called to a mental health call and an individual ends up dead, is that protecting and serving?”

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