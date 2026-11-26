MILAN — Emirati curator Hoor Al Qasimi was named Thursday as the first Arab and the seventh woman to lead the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition, scheduled for 2028.

Al Qasimi leads the Sharjah Art Foundation, which she founded in 2009 to promote contemporary art and foster cultural exchange in the emirate, and has run the Sharjah Biennial since 2003. She is the daughter of the emirate’s ruler and curated the UAE’s pavilion at Venice in 2015.

The influential contemporary art magazine ArtReview ranked her No. 1 on its 2024 Power 100 list of the contemporary art world’s most influential figures, highlighting her support for artists beyond the Western mainstream.

The curator’s role is to present an organizing theme for the 62nd International Art Exhibition and choose artists for the main curated show, which runs alongside national pavilions that often take cues from the curator’s vision.

“The International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia has been an important platform for many of us around the world,’’ said Al Qasimi, who visited her first Venice Biennale in 2005. “For me, La Biennale continues to be a critical space to engage with the work of influential artists and curators.”

Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, who recommended Al Qasimi’s appointment, said her work combines “a profound attentiveness to deep-rooted memory and its legacies, an open perspective on the intricate complexities of the present, and a rare ability to listen to places and their people.”

The 61st Biennale contemporary art show curated by the late Koyo Kouoh closed on Sunday, ending a chaotic tenure that saw the international jury quit over the participation of Russia and Israel. A pair of Visitors Lions' replaced the coveted Golden Lions, and many artists withdrew from consideration for the honor in protest.

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