Ever Wanted to Try a REAL Krabby Patty? Burger King Now Has Your Chance🍔

Burger King is tossing its Whopper aside (for a limited time) to bring fans a Krabby Patty:

Burger King’s SpongeBob SquarePants menu has arrived just in time for the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants in theatres December 19.

Here’s some of the Bikini Bottom favorites you’ll find on the menu:

SpongeBob’s Krabby Whopper: just like the classic burger, this version combines a beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo and ketchup on a square, yellow sesame seed bun.

Mr. Krabs’ Cheesy Bacon Tots: round potato bites with cheese inside packed with bacon bits delivered in a treasure chest shaped carton that reads “Treasure fer yer tatebuds!”

Patrick's Strawberry Shortcake Pie: strawberry and vanilla cream layered cake with a cookie crust and topped with more shortcake cookie crumbles and star-shaped sprinkles.

Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float: frozen pineapple drink topped with a tropical flavor cold foam.

The SpongeBob SquarePants menu items are available individually or as the Bikini Bottom Bundle with all four items in a box shaped like SpongeBob’s pineapple house. You can also get these new items as part of the King Jr. Meal which comes with six Spongebob collectible toys and a paper crown.