Entertainment

EW🤮Egg Coffee Is Going Viral

By Matt Ray
A photo of eggs displayed in an egg carton. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)
By Matt Ray

A viral TikTok trend called “egg coffee” is getting attention for its creamy, dessert-like taste — but health experts warn it could come with risks.

The drink, which originated in Vietnam, is made by whipping raw egg yolks with sweetened condensed milk and pouring it over hot coffee.

Experts say the biggest concern is salmonella, since the raw egg yolks usually aren’t cooked enough to kill bacteria. Symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps, with young kids, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems at higher risk.

Doctors also warn the drink can be very high in sugar, calories, and saturated fat because of the condensed milk and egg yolks. Some experts suggest using pasteurized eggs or alternative creamy toppings if people want to try the trend more safely.

Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.



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