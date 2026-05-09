EW🤮Egg Coffee Is Going Viral

A viral TikTok trend called “egg coffee” is getting attention for its creamy, dessert-like taste — but health experts warn it could come with risks.

The drink, which originated in Vietnam, is made by whipping raw egg yolks with sweetened condensed milk and pouring it over hot coffee.

Experts say the biggest concern is salmonella, since the raw egg yolks usually aren’t cooked enough to kill bacteria. Symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps, with young kids, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems at higher risk.

Doctors also warn the drink can be very high in sugar, calories, and saturated fat because of the condensed milk and egg yolks. Some experts suggest using pasteurized eggs or alternative creamy toppings if people want to try the trend more safely.