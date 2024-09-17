Entertainment

EWW! Eating Grasshoppers Might Improve Your Sleep, Hair, and Libido

By Dex & Barbie T

Mormon cricket FILE PHOTO: Mormon crickets are swarming in one part of Nevada. (triggermouse/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

So are we actually going to try this?!

Researchers in Cameroon have uncovered the surprising health benefits of a grasshopper-based diet, suggesting these insects could be the key to better sleep, healthier hair, and even a stronger libido.

Rats fed a diet of Ruspolia nitidula, a type of edible grasshopper common in Cameroon, experienced significant improvements in several health markers compared to rats on other diets.

The researchers attribute these health benefits to the unique nutritional profile of Ruspolia nitidula. Rich in essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, these grasshoppers appear to provide a potent cocktail of nutrients that support various bodily functions. For instance, the abundance of sulfur-containing amino acids like methionine and cysteine in grasshoppers is thought to contribute to improved hair quality by boosting keratin production.

