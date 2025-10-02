From The Factory to the Coliseum; looking back on Tom Petty’s Duval concert history

Today marks a somber anniversary for music lovers around the world, as we remember the incredible life and enduring legacy of Tom Petty, who passed away on this day in 2017.

A true rock and roll icon, Petty, a Gainesville native, always held a special connection to Florida. Despite that, Tom and his band only played Jacksonville on 4 occasions throughout his 40+ year run. In honor of his memory, let’s take a nostalgic journey through those performances, revisiting the nights he made Jacksonville audiences feel a little more like they were “Runnin’ down a dream.”

July 6th, 1978 – The Factory: This early show, part of the You’re Gonna Get It! tour, saw Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on the cusp of superstardom. They likely played a tight 10-12-song set, showcasing tracks from their first two albums based on other published set lists from the time.

Imagine seeing “American Girl,” “Breakdown,” and “Listen to Her Heart” in such an intimate venue, long before they became global anthems. Petty, still on his ascension, opened for the Patti Smith Group that night making it an instant early classic.

October 3rd, 1981 – Jacksonville Civic Auditorium: During the Hard Promises Tour, Petty returned to a growing fanbase. They were supported by the legendary Motels, making for a fantastic double bill, but the real treat was Petty bringing out special guest Stevie Nicks for a live rendition of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

While specific setlist details from this show are scarce, the tour was in support of their acclaimed “Hard Promises” album, featuring hits like “The Waiting” and “A Woman in Love (It’s Not Me)”.

July 24th, 1987 – Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum: Petty and the Heartbreakers were touring for their Rock ‘N’ Roll Caravan ’87 tour which included the iconic Southern Accents album, bringing a true homecoming vibe, and it didn’t get any bigger than a LIVE radio broadcast of the show!

This show was part of a larger tour that saw them supported by The Georgia Satellites. The setlist was a hit parade including “Refugee,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” and of course, plenty from “Southern Accents” itself.

July 11th, 1989 – Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum: The Strange Behavior Tour brought Petty back to the Coliseum, this time as a bona fide solo superstar with a Heartbreakers-backed band. The setlist was a dream for fans, featuring solo hits like “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down” alongside Heartbreakers classics.

The tour was a massive success following the release of “Full Moon Fever”. This time, they were joined by The Replacements, adding another layer of live rock to the evening.

Tom Petty’s impact on rock music is immeasurable, and his passing left a void that can never truly be filled. But the memories of his powerful lyrics, unforgettable melodies, and electrifying live performances, especially those cherished nights in Jacksonville, continue to inspire and resonate. On this anniversary, we remember a true American original whose music will live on forever!

