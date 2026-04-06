Family kicked off flight because of their crying baby

You might get kicked off your flight because of your crying baby.

It happened to one family.

A couple flying with their infant daughter on an Allegiant Air flight says they were removed from the plane after their baby cried for a few minutes, with a flight attendant reportedly claiming the child looked “feverish” because her face was red.

The parents say no one actually checked the baby—no temperature taken, no medical exam—but airline staff insisted they deplane, even warning police could get involved if they refused.

Things got worse once they were off the plane. The family says they were left without their luggage, transportation, or proper baby gear, and had to scramble to make arrangements for the night before finally getting on a flight the next day without any issues.

The airline defended the move, saying crews are required to act on possible health concerns and consult medical experts when something seems off.