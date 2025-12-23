Farah & Farah Offers Free Uber Rides for a Safe New Year’s Eve!

Don’t risk a DUI or anyone’s safety this New Year’s Eve! Leading Jacksonville personal injury law firm Farah & Farah is again offering their New Year’s Eve Safe Ride Home program. This year, they’re giving away thousands of free Uber and taxi rides to keep our communities safe on the biggest party night of the year.

Enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities without the worry of getting home safely. Farah & Farah is offering a complimentary $50 Uber credit to ensure you have a designated ride. Claim your credit online today and avoid searching for a safe driver or paying surge pricing for taxis. If you prefer a taxi, please check the Farah & Farah website for a list of participating cab companies in your area. Celebrate responsibly!

Now in its 10th year, Farah & Farah’s NYE Safe Ride Home Program has given away 16,620 rides so far across Florida and Georgia to help partygoers get home safely. With higher crash rates on New Year’s than any other holiday, the firm knows firsthand the dangers of drinking and driving and is committed to keeping our roads safer for everyone.

To make this year’s New Year’s Eve a safe and memorable one, Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride program contains several key elements, including:

● It’s free and easy to use – claim your Uber ride online at FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

● For taxi services, simply check the Farah & Farah website for participating cab companies in your area and let them know Team Farah sent you

● Credits are available to use from 6 p.m. on December 31st until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day

● It covers Uber rides or taxi fares

● The program partners with local bars to spread the word and encourage safe, responsible celebrations