NEW YORK — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday invited 529 members to the Oscar voting body, a new class that brings the group's membership to nearly double what it was a decade ago.

Among those who received invites are "One Battle After Another" nominee Teyana Taylor, Josh O'Connor, Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi and Simu Liu.

If all new members accept their invitations, the film academy will number 11,319, with 10,338 voting members. In 2016, the academy numbered closer to 6,000 members.

But to diversify its ranks, the Oscars organization has swelled in recent years. In 2015, the academy was 75% male and 92% white. That year, all 20 acting nominees were white, prompting the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.

Following the induction of this year's new members, the academy will be 64% male and 75% white. One byproduct of the membership expansion has been an increase in international voters. Overseas members now account for 22% of the group.

The makeup of the new class is 42% women, 56% from underrepresented communities and 53% from countries outside the U.S.

“Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority,” the academy said in its announcement.

After several new classes that numbered closer to 1,000, the academy has in recent years grown at a more modest pace. Last year, 534 voters were added.

As it has grown in size, the academy has also added new categories to its annual awards ceremony. Earlier this year, the first award for casting was handed out. In 2028, the first Oscar for achievement in stunt design will be given.

Other new members include Anthony Ramos, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Jemaine Clement, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Stephen Fry. Among the invited filmmakers are Josh and Benny Safdie, “Weapons” director Zach Cregger and “Sirât” filmmaker Oliver Laxe.

The 99th Academy Awards will be held March 14, 2027, with Conan O'Brien returning as host for the third consecutive year.

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