Florida Back To School Tax Holiday is HERE!

It’s those dreadful words kids across Duval and surrounding areas don’t want to hear....“It’s Back To School Time” and now is the time for parents to get ready to shop and save money to ensure the kiddos have a great first day of school.

The Florida Back To School Tax Holiday is in effect until August 20 and during this time shoppers will have the opportunity to save on the following purchases.

Clothing priced at $100 or less

School supplies up to $50 Learning aids and puzzles up to $30

Personal computers and accessories up to $1,500 for personal use

Now don’t get too excited, as there are other items that are not covered by the Florida Back To School Sales Tax Holiday.

The see the full list of what you can and can’t purchase click here.