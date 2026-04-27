Florida Driver Gives Officer A Disney Characters Name During Traffic Stop

Florida drivers, I need you to be more responsible while driving behind the wheel.

Not too long ago a Florida driver was caught speeding in a Supra and used the excuse that they thought it was ok to go fast, but now things are a little more out of hand as another Florida driver used a Disney character as a name when stopped by police.

42, year old Lisa Nagel was arrested and faces misdemeanor charges after giving a false name during a disturbance in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Officers responded to the call she slammed the door in their face they managed to put her in handcuffs.

That’s when things got interesting.

When asked her name out of all Disney characters to choose from she told them ……” Donald Duck.”

Apparently she doesn’t know Donald Duck has anger management issues.

To add insult to injury she managed to slip out of one of the handcuffs and added resisting arrest and providing a false name to her charges.

She was booked and later released on $1,000 bond with a court date May 14th.

Stories like this “Quacks” me up!