Entertainment

Florida Driver Gives Officer A Disney Characters Name During Traffic Stop

By Shawn Knight
Where to meet Donald Duck for his birthday at Walt Disney World SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 10: An 11-meter-tall inflatable rubber Donald Duck is on display at the Shanghai Disney Resort on July 10, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG) (VCG)
By Shawn Knight

Florida drivers, I need you to be more responsible while driving behind the wheel.

Not too long ago a Florida driver was caught speeding in a Supra and used the excuse that they thought it was ok to go fast, but now things are a little more out of hand as another Florida driver used a Disney character as a name when stopped by police.

42, year old Lisa Nagel was arrested and faces misdemeanor charges after giving a false name during a disturbance in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Officers responded to the call she slammed the door in their face they managed to put her in handcuffs.

That’s when things got interesting.

When asked her name out of all Disney characters to choose from she told them ……” Donald Duck.”

Apparently she doesn’t know Donald Duck has anger management issues.

To add insult to injury she managed to slip out of one of the handcuffs and added resisting arrest and providing a false name to her charges.

She was booked and later released on $1,000 bond with a court date May 14th.

Stories like this “Quacks” me up!

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



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