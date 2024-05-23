Gen X: A Brat Pack Documentary For You

If you grew up watching movies, like, “The Breakfast Club”, “St. Elmo’s Fire”, and “Sixteen Candles”, this show is for you... yes, Generation X, I’m talking about you.

Andrew McCarthy has made a documentary about the time in the ‘80s when he and other actors were named “The Brat Pack” in a magazine article. He got most of them to take part. It’s called “Brats” and hits Hulu on June 13th. Here’s the trailer.





OMG, it looks so good!

In case you don’t quite remember... The Brat Pack included Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton, who are all part of the documentary. Spoiler alert.... reportedly Judd Nelson “politely declined”. Bummer.

But I still can’t wait to see it!