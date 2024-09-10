Entertainment

Goonies 2 is reportedly getting made with the original cast members

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

eff Cohen played 'Chunk'. This photo is from 1985 - Jeff Cohen shouting through a hole in the door in a scene from the film 'Goonies', 1985.

Don’t look now, but another ‘80s classic is possibly getting a sequel, and this time it’s “The Goonies”!

According to the rumor published by the British tabloid “The Sun”, the original cast is returning:  Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and Martha Plimpton.

The movie would film next year for a release sometime in 2026 or 2027.

Keep in mind this is NOT an official announcement from the movie studio or cast - it comes from Britain’s not-always-reliable tabloids.

