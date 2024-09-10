Goonies 2 is reportedly getting made with the original cast members

Don’t look now, but another ‘80s classic is possibly getting a sequel, and this time it’s “The Goonies”!

Looks like it’s actually going to happen #goonies #goonies2



Like it or not a sequel is coming! #Goonies2https://t.co/NWAjPGfvYr — The Movie Mix (@The_MovieMix) September 9, 2024

According to the rumor published by the British tabloid “The Sun”, the original cast is returning: Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and Martha Plimpton.



The movie would film next year for a release sometime in 2026 or 2027.

Keep in mind this is NOT an official announcement from the movie studio or cast - it comes from Britain’s not-always-reliable tabloids.

