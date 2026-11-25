LONDON — Gordon Ramsay, the renowned British chef and restaurateur who has forged a successful career on television, will lead the revival of the BBC's motoring program "Top Gear," the British public broadcaster said Wednesday.

Ramsay, whose hit shows on both sides of the Atlantic include “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares,” said he “can’t wait to get started” on a show that has garnered a keen fan base all around the world with its mix of standard motoring news and often absurd driving challenges.

"Top Gear" has been off air since 2022 when former cricketer Andrew Flintoff was seriously injured during filming. Flintoff was taken to the hospital with facial and rib injuries following the accident at Dunsfold Aerodrome, when he was driving a Morgan Super 3. The car, which did not have a roof, flipped upside down and skidded on the tarmac before coming to a stop.

Filming will take place across the U.K., including at the show’s Dunsfold Aerodrome base southwest of London and around the world next year, for broadcast in 2028.

The 60-year-old Ramsay said his "love affair" began as a child, when he grew up near Silverstone, which hosts the British Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious races in the Formula 1 calendar.

“At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected — surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos," he said. “That’s the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences."

Ramsay is a keen driving enthusiast, and owns an extensive collection of cars that includes multiple Aston Martins and Ferraris, as well as a Porsche, Land Rover and McLaren Senna.

He has appeared on the program several times, including in 2002 when it was rebooted with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May at the helm. After those three left following an alleged physical and verbal altercation involving Clarkson, the show was rebooted again, with Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in the driving seat.

The BBC has said Ramsay’s co-presenting team will be announced in due course.

The BBC has promised the new series will feature “epic adventures, daring tests and spectacular stunts,” bringing fans the “stories, machines and mayhem” they love.

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