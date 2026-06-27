Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Carín León set for a big match at Inter Miami's stadium

MIAMI — Carín León sees the World Cup as something that pulls different cultures together. He wants his music to be viewed the same way.

León is a huge World Cup fan, a huge Real Madrid fan and someone who can't believe he got to meet Inter Miami co-owner and soccer icon David Beckham. And on Sunday, the Mexican singer-songwriter will become the first person to headline a concert at Inter Miami's newly opened stadium — Lionel Messi's home field.

“Being the first one to play in this iconic stadium — it's new but already iconic because of the team — I see this with much responsibility,” León told The Associated Press in an interview. “For me, it's like a big soccer match and I want to inspire a lot of new artists in my genre and in all the root genres that nothing is impossible. We’re coming here to this big stage, making history with the music we grew up with.”

León is a back-to-back Grammy winner in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category, plus a four-time Latin Grammy winner. Except, with León, it's short-sighted to simply call him a Mexican artist.

He's a little country. A little rock. Maybe some reggaeton. He has played Coachella and the Grand Ole Opry. He's in line to become the first Latino artist to have a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with shows scheduled in September. His appeal is all over the map, which is why Inter Miami wanted someone like him to be the first show on the field that the reigning Major League Soccer champions call home.

“There was a time when I was going to do music because it was trending right then, and then nothing was happening for me,” León said. “There was a time when I was going to quit music. But in two weeks, I was back because I’m a musician. I decided to do what I love, what I love, what I like, what I feel, what made me happy. I never did music because of money or to be famous.”

He released some music that wasn't expected to be a hit, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

“That's when I knew to just be honest with the music,” León said. “And now I prefer to be a trendsetter than looking for the trend.”

That approach has opened countless doors — including the one leading from Messi's locker room to the field where he plays. And it's not lost on León that soccer fans in Miami won't have any World Cup matches to watch Sunday night when he takes the stage; there's only one game on Sunday's tournament schedule, and it's in the afternoon.

“I'm so happy for what we've accomplished,” León said. "I'm just proud to be here at the house of Inter Miami, the Messi house, the David Beckham house. Putting my name alongside these names, it's something incredible for me, something that I still cannot believe.”

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