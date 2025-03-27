The Great Animated Couple Debate

Entertainment Weekly just dropped a list ranking the “Best Animated Couples” on TV, and you know this is going to stir things up. We’re talking about the cartoon characters who somehow managed to capture our hearts and make us believe in love!

These couples were truly drawn together. Here are the 14 greatest animated romances on TV, from Linda and Bob Belcher on 'Bob's Burgers' to Adora and Catra on 'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.' https://t.co/QSzxQgn3Tt — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 26, 2025

EW went deep, pulling couples from all corners of the animation universe. You’ve got the classics, the comics, and whatever you call the barely animated nonsense my kids watch on YouTube.

Here’s how EW’s list lays out:

Fred and Wilma Flintstone, “The Flintstones” George and Jane Jetson, “The Jetsons” Scooby and Shaggy, “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” Homer and Marge Simpson, “The Simpsons” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, “Harley Quinn” Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine, “X-Men: The Animated Series” Hank and Peggy Hill, “King of the Hill” Lois and Peter Griffin, “Family Guy” Adora and Catra, “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” Turanga Leela and Philip J. Fry, “Futurama” Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” Bob and Linda Belcher, “Bob’s Burgers” Diane Nguyen and Mr. Peanutbutter, “BoJack Horseman” Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable, “Kim Possible”

Argue the ranking or snubs to your heart’s content, but I only take issue with one couple on this list - and they’re in the 3rd spot!

Is Entertainment Weekly implying Scoob and Shag were “a thing”?!?! That definitely wasn’t the same cartoon I was watching!!!

Dive into EW’s list, see who made the cut, see who got robbed, and then come back here and tell me how wrong they are (or how right, if you’re feeling generous).