The Great Animated Couple Debate

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Homer and Marge Simpson Homer and Marge had their ups and downs, but they were always madly in love
Entertainment Weekly just dropped a list ranking the “Best Animated Couples” on TV, and you know this is going to stir things up. We’re talking about the cartoon characters who somehow managed to capture our hearts and make us believe in love!

EW went deep, pulling couples from all corners of the animation universe. You’ve got the classics, the comics, and whatever you call the barely animated nonsense my kids watch on YouTube.

Here’s how EW’s list lays out:

  1. Fred and Wilma Flintstone,  “The Flintstones” 
  2. George and Jane Jetson,  “The Jetsons”
  3. Scooby and Shaggy,  “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?”
  4. Homer and Marge Simpson,  “The Simpsons”
  5. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy,  “Harley Quinn”
  6. Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine,  “X-Men: The Animated Series”
  7. Hank and Peggy Hill,  “King of the Hill”
  8. Lois and Peter Griffin,  “Family Guy”
  9. Adora and Catra,  “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”
  10. Turanga Leela and Philip J. Fry,  “Futurama”
  11. Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers,  “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”
  12. Bob and Linda Belcher,  “Bob’s Burgers”
  13. Diane Nguyen and Mr. Peanutbutter,  “BoJack Horseman”
  14. Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable,  “Kim Possible”

Argue the ranking or snubs to your heart’s content, but I only take issue with one couple on this list - and they’re in the 3rd spot!

Is Entertainment Weekly implying Scoob and Shag were “a thing”?!?! That definitely wasn’t the same cartoon I was watching!!!

Dive into EW’s list, see who made the cut, see who got robbed, and then come back here and tell me how wrong they are (or how right, if you’re feeling generous).

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

