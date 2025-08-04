Groom Learns Sign Language to Include Bride’s Deaf Parents in Vows

Cue the tears 😭 — this groom just set the bar sky-high for wedding day gestures.

Zachary Swain pulled off the ultimate surprise during his wedding ceremony by delivering his entire set of vows in American Sign Language, all to include his bride’s deaf parents in the most important moment of their lives. 💕👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️

🧠 The twist?

He learned ASL in secret for months just to make sure his in-laws could feel every single word. And if that wasn’t enough to destroy your tear ducts, he even presented his official ASL certificate to his new in-laws as a sign (literally) of love and respect.

The emotional video has gone viral, racking up views from people around the world who called the moment:

“The most beautiful vows ever”

“The sweetest thing I’ve ever seen”

“What real love looks like”

Hallie, his bride, had no idea it was coming — and her parents were absolutely floored. They had expected to hear about the vows after the ceremony, not be part of them in real time. ❤️

This wasn’t just a viral moment — it was a lesson in true inclusivity, and a reminder that love speaks every language.