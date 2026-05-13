Entertainment

Hacky Sack Mounts Comeback With Gen Z

By Toni Foxx
Hacky Sack LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Two girls play a ball game in St James Park on June 19, 2013 in London, England. Whilst the country is currently experiencing high temperatures, there has been a prediction by senior meteorologists that Britain may be expecting up to 10 years of rainy summers due to warming of the North Atlantic waters. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images) (Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)
By Toni Foxx

Hacky sacks — the classic ‘90s “stoner” pastime once associated with college campuses and jam bands — are suddenly everywhere again thanks to Gen Z.

A new New York Times trend piece says teens and college students across the country are forming circles in cafeterias, gyms, and quads to kick around footbags, with the craze exploding on TikTok and Instagram.

The revival seems to have started around New England prep schools after spring break before spreading nationwide. Students are even creating parody “varsity hacky sack” social media accounts and mock rankings, treating it like a serious school sport. Some stores have reportedly sold out of hacky sacks as demand spikes.

What’s really driving the comeback is a growing desire among Gen Z to step away from screens and socialize in real life. Parents and trend watchers say the appeal is simple: it’s cheap, social, outdoors, and doesn’t involve staring at a phone.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.



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