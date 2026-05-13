Hacky Sack Mounts Comeback With Gen Z

Hacky sacks — the classic ‘90s “stoner” pastime once associated with college campuses and jam bands — are suddenly everywhere again thanks to Gen Z.

A new New York Times trend piece says teens and college students across the country are forming circles in cafeterias, gyms, and quads to kick around footbags, with the craze exploding on TikTok and Instagram.

The revival seems to have started around New England prep schools after spring break before spreading nationwide. Students are even creating parody “varsity hacky sack” social media accounts and mock rankings, treating it like a serious school sport. Some stores have reportedly sold out of hacky sacks as demand spikes.

What’s really driving the comeback is a growing desire among Gen Z to step away from screens and socialize in real life. Parents and trend watchers say the appeal is simple: it’s cheap, social, outdoors, and doesn’t involve staring at a phone.