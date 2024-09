“Happy Gilmore 2″ is a sequel to the 1996 sports comedy starring Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, a failed hockey player-turned-golf superstar.

Sandler will return to star and co-wrote and produced the new movie. Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen also reprise their roles of Shooter McGavin and Virginia Venit.

NFL star Travis Kelce as well as Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny will have a cameos.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for “Happy Gilmore 2″.