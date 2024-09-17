Entertainment

Have You Already Started Your Christmas Shopping? You’re Not Alone!

By Toni Foxx
Macy's

Macy's 2000 A woman exits Macy''s department store on Sixth Avenue December 14, 2000 in New York. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers) (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

By Toni Foxx

One in four people have already started their Christmas shopping – because they are worried about items selling out.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 50 per cent have struggled to get hold of in-demand presents in years gone by – and 30 percent have missed out completely.

As a result, 38 per cent feel anxious until they’ve bagged the item and 36 percent are left feeling exhausted thinking about what they need to buy.

But of these early starters, 36 percent have already bought the main present for an adult. The items shoppers are most worried about selling out include decorations, the latest tech products, children’s advent calendars and Christmas’ must have toys.

As well as avoiding sell-outs, 52% are starting the season early to spread the cost.

Others want better bargains by starting their shopping as soon as possible or quite simply because they love Christmas.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!