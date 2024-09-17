Have You Already Started Your Christmas Shopping? You’re Not Alone!

One in four people have already started their Christmas shopping – because they are worried about items selling out.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 50 per cent have struggled to get hold of in-demand presents in years gone by – and 30 percent have missed out completely.

As a result, 38 per cent feel anxious until they’ve bagged the item and 36 percent are left feeling exhausted thinking about what they need to buy.

But of these early starters, 36 percent have already bought the main present for an adult. The items shoppers are most worried about selling out include decorations, the latest tech products, children’s advent calendars and Christmas’ must have toys.

As well as avoiding sell-outs, 52% are starting the season early to spread the cost.

Others want better bargains by starting their shopping as soon as possible or quite simply because they love Christmas.