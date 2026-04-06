Entertainment

Here Are The Top 10 Pet Peeves When Traveling

By Matt Ray
Travel Delays Stained-glass windows cast colorful shadows at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Monday, March 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)
By Matt Ray

A new survey of 2,000 Americans breaks down exactly what annoys travelers the most—and what they won’t leave home without.

Top 10 travel pet peeves:

Children kicking your seat (59%)

People invading personal space (58%)

Loud phone calls on speaker (58%)

People removing their shoes on flights

Public grooming (like clipping nails or tweezing)

General rudeness to staff or other passengers

Arguments between travelers

Strangers falling asleep on you

Poor travel etiquette overall

Disruptive behavior in shared spaces

Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.



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