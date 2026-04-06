Here Are The Top 10 Pet Peeves When Traveling

A new survey of 2,000 Americans breaks down exactly what annoys travelers the most—and what they won’t leave home without.
Top 10 travel pet peeves:
Children kicking your seat (59%)
People invading personal space (58%)
Loud phone calls on speaker (58%)
People removing their shoes on flights
Public grooming (like clipping nails or tweezing)
General rudeness to staff or other passengers
Arguments between travelers
Strangers falling asleep on you
Poor travel etiquette overall
Disruptive behavior in shared spaces