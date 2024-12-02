Entertainment

Here's how to get a song unstuck from your head

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
The Earworm Eraser is here to help
Getting a song stuck in your head can be one of the more annoying, stubborn things that we do to ourselves. That being said, this time of year can be specifically fraught with catchy Christmas songs that set up shop in our brains for weeks.

Getting a Christmas song stuck in your head can be a next-level kind of annoying, so this ends up being JUST what the doctor ordered.

According to our friends in SCIENCE, there’s a 40-second audio track called the “Earworm Eraser” that claims to do just that...erase earworms and get songs unstuck from your head.

No, you’re not feeling the effects of those weird mushrooms that you noticed in your salad, the song is constantly changing tempos, time signatures, and musical styles, so it won’t do the same thing, and become an earworm to replace the one you’re desperately trying to kick out.

You could also go the other way with it - instead of trying to erase the earworm with that off-tempo weird madness, why need gorge your brain on ALL of the catchy tunes?

However you decide to handle it, know that we are here with you in solidarity!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

