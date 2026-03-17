Hop Into the Orange Park Mall for Easter Bunny Photos

With Easter right around the corner, now is a good time to get those pictures done with the Easter Bunny:

Hop on over to the Orange Park Mall through April 4 near JCPenney to get your Bunny photo.

When you reserve your Bunny session, you’ll get to enjoy a few extra items, including a 3-month trial to Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets which is a creative app that encourages empathy, responsibility and kindness. You’ll also get a free personalized photo label on any large Yankee candle and $10 off a $30 purchase in store or online.

Book your reservations here, walk ups are always welcome.

The fun doesn’t stop there, every hour on the hour, families can join Bunny for a high-energy KIDZ BOP dance-along:

Below are the times you’ll be able to visit Bunny:

March 20–26: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm–7:00 pm | Saturday, 11:00 am–8:00 pm | Sunday, 12:00 pm–6:00 pm

March 27–April 4: Monday–Friday, 11:00 am–7:00 pm | Saturday, 11:00 am–8:00 pm | Sunday, 12:00 pm–6:00 pm

Your furry friends can get in on the action too! On Monday, March 23 from 5-7 p.m., the Easter Bunny will be available for pet photos:

You can book those reservations here before spots fill up.