How Somebody Sits On the Couch Can Tell You What Kind Of a Person They Are

It turns out that the way you sit on a couch can be a true indicator of your personality traits.

Psychologist Dr. Rebekah Wanic analyzed a range of different postures and found which styles of seating show a need for control, leadership, and other social tendencies.

Here are the most common types of couch potato:Pillow huggerThis is a telltale sign of an introvert. Those who like cuddling with pillows or cushions often indicate a desire to be part of a situation’s background and appear much less noticeable.

This may be a way to cover up shy or self-conscious behavior.

Crisscross Sitting crisis cross apple sauce may actually have some deeper meaning.

Dr. Wanic said that it “often indicates a desire to project an image of sophistication and composure. It is someone who wants to be perceived as polished and controlled.”

Lounging backThose who truly stretch and take up all the area a couch has to offer are “comfortable taking up extra space and enjoying their comfort.”

Sitting curledHere’s a person who prefers function over form.

Those who most enjoy curling up on a sofa do so because their primary interest is in comfort, not the perception of others who may be around.

The stool resterFolks who most prefer to stretch their legs out atop a stool while still seated on a couch display a sense of practicality.

It also shows a willingness to adapt to one’s surroundings.