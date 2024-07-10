Jacksonville Jaguars announce 2024 Open Training Camp dates

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced 16 open practice dates for fans during the 2024 Training Camp, presented by Dream Finders Homes. This includes one date exclusive to Season Ticket Members and one in-bowl practice at EverBank Stadium.

Advanced registration is required for all attendees, and space is limited. Free tickets and complete details are now available at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp. Season Ticket Members can start accessing tickets today at 10:00 a.m., while the general public can request tickets starting at 1:00 p.m.

2024 Jaguars Training Camp Open Dates at the Miller Electric Center

For most practices at the Miller Electric Center, parking lots open at 7:00 a.m., gates open at 8:00 a.m., and practice is expected to start at 8:45 a.m. Free parking will be available in Lot J. The open practice dates at the Miller Electric Center include:

Wednesday, July 24

Thursday, July 25

Friday, July 26 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive

– Season Ticket Member Exclusive Saturday, July 27 – NFL Back Together Weekend

– NFL Back Together Weekend Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Friday, August 2

Sunday, August 4

Monday, August 5

Wednesday, August 7

Thursday, August 8

Monday, August 12 – Gates open at 11:45 a.m.

– Gates open at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 14 – Gates open at 9:00 a.m./Joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Gates open at 9:00 a.m./Joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, August 15 – Gates open at 9:00 a.m./Joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers



The Jaguars will host the training camp for the second time at the Miller Electric Center. This state-of-the-art practice facility, opened in 2023, features enhanced fan amenities, including a shaded grandstand with more than 2,000 individual seats to watch the team on two outdoor practice fields. Fans can enjoy permanent concession stands, restrooms, and a pro shop operated by Fanatics, which will be open for every training camp practice for ticketed guests.