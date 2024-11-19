Jacksonville named in the Top 10 of 2025 Best Places to Retire

“U.S. News & World Report” released its annual ranking of the 2025 Best Places to Retire and our little Jacksonville is growing up... the city landed among the Top 10 on the list.

The rankings include the 150 best retirement destinations across the country, including Puerto Rico. The list considers factors including desirability, affordability, health care, and job prospects, according to a survey of 3,500 people, aged 45 and older.

Jacksonville ranked the 7th Best Place to Retire for 2025. Two other Florida cities ranked higher.... both on the gulf coast. Naples is #1 and Sarasota #4.

CLICK HERE to read more about the report.



