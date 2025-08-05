Jimmy Buffett’s former yacht is wasting away in Auction-Ville; let’s look inside!

If you’ve ever found yourself “Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville” and thought, “You know what would make this better? A 90-foot yacht!” then buddy, have I got some news for you...

The late Jimmy Buffett’s storied 90-foot expedition yacht, formerly named Continental Drifter II, will go under the... Posted by Robb Report on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The former floating paradise of the late, great Jimmy Buffett, is heading to auction courtesy of G3 Auctions, who host auctions for all kinds of luxury assets. If you’ve got over a million bucks burning a hole in your board shorts and a desperate need for a change in attitude (and latitude), listen up!

This isn’t just some boat; it’s a piece of Parrot-head history. Now sailing under the less-than-tropical name Double You, this 90-foot Westport yacht is the vessel where Buffett penned a few tunes and escaped it all. Take a look around, and see if you can picture yourself having a cheeseburger in paradise.

0 of 11 Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions) Jimmy Buffet's former yacht is for sale (G3 Auctions/G3 Auctions)

This beauty is hitting the online auction block with a starting bid of a cool $1.2 million. Yes, for a mere seven figures, you can try to claim the ship that once belonged to the master of escapism himself.

The online auction is live now, but if you wanted to kick the sea-tires on the thing, you’d have to fly to Thailand where it is currently docked.

©2025 Cox Media Group