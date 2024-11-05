Josh Gad is making everybody really excited about the Spaceballs sequel

Over the summer a story broke about Amazon giving the greenlight to a sequel to the 1987 iconic comedy spoof Spaceballs.

A “Spaceballs” sequel is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Josh Gad is attached to star, as well as produce alongside Mel Brooks.⁠

Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and Gad. Kevin Salter will executive produce. ⁠



When the movie was released in 1987, the comedy made a slim profit at the box office, and received a lukewarm response from critics who thought the time for a Star Wars themed satire had passed by. The movie actually won an award for Worst Movie of 1987 at the Stinker Movie Awards.

In the years that followed however, the movie gained a cult status with a younger audience rediscovering the movie online, and in memes.

A popular Spaceballs meme

With Josh Gad AND Mel Brooks now attached to the new movie, people understandably have high expectations.

The writing is underway on the script, and recently Josh Gad was giving an interview to Forbes about the progress of the project.

Josh Gad Teases 'Spaceballs' Sequel Script: "Everybody Who's Read It Has Been Blown Away" https://t.co/5gFBQzXhtd — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 5, 2024

Gad wasn’t shy about how the work is going so far, saying everybody who’s taken a look at the script has been “blown away” after reading it.

It was sort of a fever dream that this all happened. Mel has been so unbelievably supportive, involved, and electrified by this because it’s the one that surprisingly got away. It’s a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen. I can’t say more than that. I can’t tell you anything beyond [the] process at this point, but I can tell you every hour of every day right now is spent making this project closer and closer to reality — and I think we’re nearing the end zone here. — Josh Gad via Forbes

If the movie didn’t previously have lofty expectations, it does now!

