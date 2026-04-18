Kids Need Something To Do This Summer? Camp Registration for Duval County Public School Is Open

The end of the 2025-2026 school year is coming to a close and many families will be looking for something for the kiddos to do for summer vacation.

Look no more as registration for Duval County Public School Summer Camp is now available.

As a child I loved summer camp and this is the perfect way for your child to learn a new skill, explore NEW interests while making new friends.

Important Date:

Camp Dates: June 8th - July 24th

Days/Times: Monday-Friday from 8:00am–5:00pm (morning extended care 7am-8am and afternoon extended care 5pm-6pm)

Camp Holiday Closures: June 19 and July 4

For more information click here.