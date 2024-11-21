Kraft is unveiling a new mac-and-cheese and it could be a game-changer

It wasn’t that long ago, when a company dropped a special Black Friday release, people would camp out in front of their favorite store to buy it.

In 2024 though, it’s all about the special limited edition products that get released on websites. Kraft and Walmart are the latest to jump into the trend with this latest holiday food announcement!

Kraft has announced that they are putting out a limited-edition, “Everything Bagel” version of their classic Mac-and-Cheese. This apparently IS something that people wanted, specifically “Zillennials,” which is “a mix of Gen Z and Millennials.”

This special release is happening on Black Friday, but it’s only online. Everything Bagel Mac-and-Cheese will be available on Walmart.com for a suggested price of $1.58. Pre-sales open on Monday, November 25th, but the actual sales don’t begin until Black Friday.

Kraft Mac and Cheese is a staple meal for many of us. So when we heard Kraft Mac and Cheese was releasing an Everything Bagel flavor, we had to try it.https://t.co/b311dAiNUW — Mashed (@MashedHQ) November 20, 2024

They’ll only be available while supplies last, and they’re only releasing 14,000 boxes total, which they say is “less than 2% of the number of boxes of Original Kraft Mac & Cheese the brand sells each day.”

