Krispy Kreme Just Turned Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies Into Doughnuts 👀🍩

If the wait for the next Girl Scout Cookie Season seems unbearable, then you want to make your way to Krispy Kreme because they’ve teamed up with Girl Scouts to turn your favorite cookies into doughnuts:

The collection includes a Thin Mints doughnut topped with chocolate icing, cookie crumbles, dark chocolate chips, and a cool mint drizzle.

Fans of citrus can try the Lemon-Ups doughnut, filled with lemon cream and finished with lemon icing. There’s also a caramel-and-coconut creation inspired by Samoas, featuring chocolate, caramel, and toasted coconut.

This sweet collaboration is available at participating Krispy Kreme locations for a limited time, so cookie and doughnut lovers may want to grab a box before they’re gone.

Just don’t blame us if your sweet tooth suddenly starts calling the shots 😉