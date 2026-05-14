Krispy Kreme Teases the Start of Summer with Orange Dreamsicle Glazed Donuts 🍩

The official start of summer may still be a month away but Krispy Kreme is giving fans a sweet teaser with a brand-new twist on its classic Original Glazed donut:

You want to act fast when trying the new Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed Donuts because they will only be on the menu for four days, making them one of the company’s shortest seasonal releases yet.

To make the release even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering a deal where you can get a dozen Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed Donuts for $5 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

You can take advantage of that deal at participating locations when ordering in-store, drive-thru, or online through the website or app.

NOTE: If ordering online, enter discount code ORANGE.

Fans can grab them individually or by the dozen at participating Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last through Sunday, May 17.