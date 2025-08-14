The Latest TikTok Beauty Trend? Looking Tired!

The latest TikTok beauty trend, “Tired Girl,” celebrates the look of not having been to bed.

This trend embraces imperfections that are usually concealed, such as dark under-eye circles and pale skin, turning them into intentional style statements. Jenna Ortega, known for her role as Wednesday Addams, often showcases the “Tired Girl” look with her signature smudged eyeliner and understated makeup.

The “Tired Girl” aesthetic is a departure from the “clean girl” look, which emphasizes a fresh-faced, polished appearance. Instead, it leans into a more rebellious and raw beauty, with influencers and celebrities embracing a grunge-inspired, undone style. This trend is part of a broader movement where Gen Z is challenging traditional beauty standards and opting for authenticity over perfection.