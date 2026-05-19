Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&B

LOS ANGELES — From Broadway stages to Grammy winner, Leon Thomas is adding another milestone to his rising career.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced Tuesday that the three-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer will receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award, which recognizes members whose work is helping shape the future of music.

Thomas will be honored June 25 at ASCAP's private, invitation-only celebration of top hip-hop, R&B and gospel songwriters in Los Angeles. Previous recipients of the Vanguard Award include Victoria Monét, Migos and Janelle Monáe.

“Leon Thomas is one of R&B’s most creative forces today and is reshaping its sound with his boundary-breaking artistry,” Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP executive vice president and head of creative membership, said in a statement. “His passion, creativity and undeniable talent have established him as a defining voice of this generation.”

Thomas first emerged as a child performer on Broadway in "The Lion King" before becoming widely known for his role on Nickelodeon's "Victorious." After the show's end, he built a successful career behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer for artists such as Ariana Grande, Drake, Chris Brown and Kehlani.

In 2024, Thomas earned ASCAP’s R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year award for co-writing SZA's “Snooze,” which won a Grammy in 2022.

Thomas later stepped further into the spotlight with his sophomore album “Mutt,” released in 2024. The project featured the breakout title track, which climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart and earned double-platinum certification. The album also included the single “Yes It Is,” which recently achieved gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Mutt” helped solidify Thomas as one of contemporary R&B’s rising stars, earning Grammy wins for best R&B album and best traditional R&B performance for “Vibes Don't Lie.”

Thomas recently released his EP “PHOLKS” and is touring select markets with Bruno Mars on “The Romantic Tour.”

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