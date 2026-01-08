LET’S GET POPPIN’ - Score Great Local Deals at the Movies on #NationalPopcornDay

One of my all time favorite snacks is popcorn. Being from Chicago one of my favorite popcorn shops is Garretts Popcorn and if you have tried the Garrett Mix ‘Chicago Mix’ (Cheese and Caramel) you will understand what pure bliss feels like with the combination of sweet and savory.

However, when I go to the movies to check out the latest film nothing brings me more satisfaction than getting a nice tub of buttered popcorn and if you add some flavored popcorn seasoning and your favorite drink it is one of the perfect combinations today.

With that being said movie theaters are making plans on celebrating January 19th which is #NationalPopcornDay by offering serval deals for all popcorn lovers while watching the latest film.

CINEMARK JACKSONVILLE will offer allows $5 container fills January 18th-19th, including Lowe’s five-gallon buckets. Check out a location near you at the following addresses. Also, you can BYOB (Bring Your Own Bucket) January 18th and 19th and fill it with regular popcorn or kettle corn for only $5 at select locations.

4535 Southside Blvd

11567 Atlantic Blvd

REGAL AVENUES provides free large popcorn for costume-wearing customers. Make sure you tell the individuals at the concession stand who you are dressed up as for this deal to be honored. Also, if you tag them at your local theater you could have a chance to win 3 FREE months of Regal Unlimited.

9525 Phillips Highway

AMC THEATERS announced on their Facebook page that they will offer unlimited refills on any purchase size and get an exclusive Loungefly bag at 50% off with your popcorn purchase.

9451 Regency Square Blvd - Jacksonville

1910 Wells Road - Orange Park

1820 Town Center Blvd - Fleming Island

96012 Lofton Square Court - Yulee

See YOU at the movies!