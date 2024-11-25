Entertainment

Lickable wrapping paper is here this Christmas... well, in the UK & Ireland

By Toni Foxx
( Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images /Boston Globe via Getty Images)
By Toni Foxx

Have you ever been wrapping Christmas gifts and stopped and thought... I really wish this wrapping paper was lickable and tasted like chicken. Me neither.

Yet here I am, telling you about lickable Christmas wrapping paper by KFC.

Yes, KFC has launched its ‘first ever’ chicken flavored lickable Christmas wrapping paper.

The limited-edition lickable paper reportedly tastes like KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken.

It also has “a refreshing hit of cranberry sauce and an aromatic pinch of sage from the sage and onion stuffing patty”. However, fast food fans should be aware of the fine print:  the novelty wrapping paper is not intended for human consumption.” It turns out that the lickable areas of the paper have a protective cover that needs to be peeled off to access the tasty patch.

You’re also not advised to lick any patches without a protective cover. As well as this, they also do not advise sharing the lickable areas.

The company noted that it “may require a few licks” to get the full flavor and stressed that all products used are food-safe and non-toxic.

Despite this, foodies should be aware that the wrapping paper is not vegan or vegetarian-friendly.... And only available in Ireland and the U.K.

Gee, I’m so sad we can’t get it in this country, because this sounded so enticing.


Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!