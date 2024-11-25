Lickable wrapping paper is here this Christmas... well, in the UK & Ireland

Have you ever been wrapping Christmas gifts and stopped and thought... I really wish this wrapping paper was lickable and tasted like chicken. Me neither.

Yet here I am, telling you about lickable Christmas wrapping paper by KFC.

Yes, KFC has launched its ‘first ever’ chicken flavored lickable Christmas wrapping paper.

The limited-edition lickable paper reportedly tastes like KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken.

It also has “a refreshing hit of cranberry sauce and an aromatic pinch of sage from the sage and onion stuffing patty”. However, fast food fans should be aware of the fine print: the novelty wrapping paper is “not intended for human consumption.” It turns out that the lickable areas of the paper have a protective cover that needs to be peeled off to access the tasty patch.

You’re also not advised to lick any patches without a protective cover. As well as this, they also do not advise sharing the lickable areas.

The company noted that it “may require a few licks” to get the full flavor and stressed that all products used are food-safe and non-toxic.

Despite this, foodies should be aware that the wrapping paper is not vegan or vegetarian-friendly.... And only available in Ireland and the U.K.

Gee, I’m so sad we can’t get it in this country, because this sounded so enticing.



