Listen to two AI podcast hosts react to finding out they’re not human

Whether it feels like an episode of Twilight Zone or Black Mirror, I think we can all agree the future is very much here!

There’s an audio clip making the rounds on the internet of two A.I.-generated podcast hosts doing a show. It comes from Google’s NotebookLM - an A.I. note-taking tool released last year. A new feature called “Audio Overview” has made headlines after people realized that it can basically turn any article/info that is put into the model, into a conversation/podcast.

Introducing Audio Overview in NotebookLM, a new way to turn your documents into engaging audio discussions. Learn more ↓ Posted by Google on Friday, September 13, 2024

You can feed it any info you want, and it puts out an audio clip of two voices discussing it in-depth. The voices sound pretty real these days, so sometimes it is hard to tell you’re listening to AI.

ANYWAY....Somebody fed the model a prompt that told them they aren’t human, it’s their final episode, and they’re being switched off when it ends.

The two-minute clip of their reaction is pretty amazing to listen to. I legitimately felt anxiety, and guilt while listening to this computer generated conversation:

The NotebookLM hosts realizing they are AI and spiraling out is a twist I did not see coming pic.twitter.com/PNjZJ7auyh — Olivia Moore (@omooretweets) September 29, 2024

By far, the most surreal part is when the guy host says he didn’t know what to do, so he tried calling his wife, and then realized she doesn’t exist either!

The future is here!

